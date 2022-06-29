Central American death toll rises from Texan migrant truck: Mexico

Law enforcement officers work at the scene where migrants were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed fatalities of Central Americans who were trapped inside a trailer truck found in Texas this week has risen, a senior Mexican official said on Wednesday.

Francisco Garduno, the head of the Mexican government's National Migration Institute (INM), told a news conference that 14 Hondurans, seven Guatemalans and two Salvadorans died alongside the 27 Mexican fatalities announced on Tuesday.

The overall death toll remained at 51, he said.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Dave Graham

