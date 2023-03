Sami protesters, Greta Thunberg, end demonstrations against wind turbines

Europe category · March 3, 2023

Hundreds of Indigenous and environmental campaigners, including Greta Thunberg, blocked the main road to Norway's royal palace on Friday as they ended their nine-day protest to tear down wind turbines built on reindeer pastures used by Sami herders.