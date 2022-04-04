Chile, Argentina seek to strengthen ties as Boric visits

Chile's President Gabriel Boric holds a news conference with his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Fernandez at the Casa Rosada presidential palace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Mariana Nedelcu

BUENOS AIRES, April 4 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric, making his first trip abroad since taking power last month, and Argentina President Alberto Fernandez vowed on Monday to cooperate on economic, energy and cultural issues.

"We have challenges that are deeply shared," Boric said at a joint news conference with the center-left Argentina president in Buenos Aires.

Boric, a leftist, traveled to Argentina on Sunday along with a business and cultural delegation.

Chile is Argentina's fifth-largest trading partner and one of its main investors.

Reporting by Nicholas Misculin; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Paul Simao

