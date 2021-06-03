Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Chile boosts minimum age for AstraZeneca vaccine to 45 after blood clot report

2 minute read

A vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Chile's health ministry said Thursday it would raise the minimum age of men approved to receive the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) coronavirus vaccine to 45, from 18, until authorities complete an investigation into a young man who had a blood clot after his first shot.

Chile, a global leader in vaccinating its citizens against the virus, received its first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine in April. Regulators initially approved the vaccine for men over 18 and women over 45.

Authorities said a case of thrombosis in a 31-year man prompted them to increase the minimum age, calling it a "preventive and proactive measure".

AstraZeneca's vaccine, approved in dozens of countries except the United States, has been under increased scrutiny over reports of extremely rare but serious blood clots in some people who received the vaccine.

Chilean investigators said in April they had found no instances of blood clots among the 2,200 participants who took place in an AstraZeneca clinical trial in the South American nation. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 5:30 PM UTCBiden lays out plan to share 25 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world

The White House on Thursday laid out a plan for the United States to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world and said it would lift some restrictions to allow other countries to buy U.S.-made supplies for vaccine production more easily.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBristol-Myers is sued for $6.4 billion over delayed cancer drug
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIMF and World Bank urge G7 to release surplus vaccines
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNovartis' nuclear therapy helps men with prostate cancer live longer - data
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsDelta variant dominant in UK, may increase risk of hospitalisation