Chile President Boric to wait for new Constitution before discussing TPP

SANTIAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who took office on Friday, said on Monday he would wait for a new Constitution to be ready to discuss topics related to the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) and trade partnerships with Asian countries.

The Andean country's constituent assembly began formally debating in February motions for a new Constitution to replace a market-focused one dating back to the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet. It will be voted on later this year. read more

Boric, a leftist former student protest leader and lawmaker, also confirmed in a news conference with foreign correspondents that his first official foreign trip will be to Argentina to promote regional cooperation.

Reporting by Alexander Villegas; Writing by Gabriel Araujo

