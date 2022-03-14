Chile President Boric to wait for new Constitution before discussing TPP
SANTIAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who took office on Friday, said on Monday he would wait for a new Constitution to be ready to discuss topics related to the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) and trade partnerships with Asian countries.
The Andean country's constituent assembly began formally debating in February motions for a new Constitution to replace a market-focused one dating back to the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet. It will be voted on later this year. read more
Boric, a leftist former student protest leader and lawmaker, also confirmed in a news conference with foreign correspondents that his first official foreign trip will be to Argentina to promote regional cooperation.
