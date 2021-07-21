Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Chile registers Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

1 minute read

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Chile has registered the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for use, Russia's Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday.

Chile has become the 69th country to authorise the vaccine, according to the fund, which promotes it abroad.

Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and the RDIF have said that Sputnik V is 97.6% effective against COVID-19 in a "real-world" assessment based on data from 3.8 million people.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 4:59 PM UTCU.S. extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through Aug. 21

The U.S. government on Wednesday extended the closure of land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel such as tourism through Aug. 21 even as officials debate whether to require visitors to have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

AmericasBrazil's Bolsonaro plans ministerial reshuffle to please allies
AmericasColombia government sends $3.9 bln tax reform to congress amid renewed protests
AmericasHaiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president's assassination
AmericasIntel raises to $600 mln planned Costa Rica chip plant investment

Intel Costa Rica said on Wednesday that it almost doubled a proposed investment in a micro chip plant in the Central American country to $600 million, and aims to triple the number of new jobs created over the coming months.