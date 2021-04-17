Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AmericasChilean mining city of Calama rocked by blast at explosives factory

Fabian Cambero
1 minute read

A large blast rocked the northern Chilean mining city of Calama on Friday afternoon following an explosion in a storage warehouse belonging to Enaex (ENAEX.SN), whichproduces explosives for the mining industry.

The explosion shook buildings and set off car alarms up to 25 kilometers from the plant and generated a massive column of smoke that stretched high into the sky.

As firefighters rushed to the scene, police cordoned off the area.

Enaex said in a statement that the blast took place at 4:45 p.m. and was caused by an incident in a storage warehouse for products used in the manufacture of dynamite. One person suffered minor injuries, it said.

"As soon as the accident happened, the company's internal emergency protocols were activated and the corresponding authorities were informed, which also came to the scene," the company said. It added that it had launched an investigation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 1:43 AM UTCPeruvian ex-president Vizcarra banned from public office over vaccines scandal

Former Peruvian president Martín Vizcarra has been banned from holding public office for 10 years in a unanimous vote by the country's congress after he allegedly jumped the queue to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

AmericasCastro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms he's retiring
AmericasEXCLUSIVE Brazil needs $10 bln a year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050, minister says
AmericasCanada's immigration initiative for Hong Kong residents receives over 500 applications early on
AmericasArgentines rebel against new pandemic restrictions even as ICUs fill