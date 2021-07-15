Chilean Sinovac trial leaders recommend third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A man receives a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre as the sanitary authority starts a vaccination campaign for under 30-year-old people in Santiago, Chile May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

SANTIAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - The leaders of the Chilean late-stage human trial of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac (SVA.O) on Thursday recommended a third dose of the jab, saying studies of participants showed their protecting antibody levels were lower after six months.

The trial leaders said that an in vitro trial to determine the vaccine's effectiveness against the more contagious Delta strain of the virus showed a four-fold reduction in neutralizing effect against it, compared to a less severe, three-fold reduction previously reported by Chinese scientists.

