Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Chileans allowed to travel abroad again as vaccination drive pays dividends

2 minute read

A man receives a dose of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a vaccination campaign inside the University of Santiago, Chile June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

SANTIAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chile announced on Thursday that its citizens and foreign residents would be allowed to travel outside the country if they are fully inoculated against coronavirus, a fresh perk for Chileans participating in one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns.

In early July, health officials began to relax some restrictions, including those on movement inside the country, as the vaccination program has begun to pay dividends. Cases have plummeted in recent weeks, with 62% of the country's population of 19 million fully vaccinated.

Chileans will be able to travel abroad using a government-issued "mobility pass" beginning July 26 that is issued only to those who are fully vaccinated.

Chileans who leave the country will be required to undergo a strict 10-day quarantine upon return, and will be tested for the virus before they are freed from confinement.

Non-resident foreigners, however, will still not be allowed entry into the country as the Andean nation seeks to tamp down on the spread of new variants within its borders.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 3:20 PM UTCColombia arrests 10 over bombing, shooting of president's helicopter

Colombia arrested 10 people accused of involvement in attacks on a helicopter carrying President Ivan Duque and a military base last month that officials said on Thursday were planned by former FARC rebel leaders based in Venezuela.

AmericasBritain sanctions Venezuelan President Maduro's envoy Saab
AmericasU.S. names special envoy to Haiti to help facilitate peace, probe
AmericasNew self-defense militia appears in Chiapas, Mexico to fight organized crime
AmericasEXCLUSIVE China's CCPC takes centre stage in Iran, Venezuela oil trade-sources