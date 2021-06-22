Chile's central zone hit by magnitude 5.2 quake, no damage reported

SANTIAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - A tremor of magnitude 5.2 struck central Chile on Tuesday afternoon, shaking buildings in the capital Santiago and around the region.

The National Emergency Office for Chile's Interior Ministry said the quake's epicenter was 29 kilometers (18 miles) north east of Petorca, close to the port city of Valparaiso. No immediate damage was reported.

Reporting by Aislinn Laing, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.