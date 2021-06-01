Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Chile's economy posts record growth in April, boosted by low basis for comparison

Chile's economic activity (CLACTI=ECI) soared a record 14.1% in April, the central bank said on Tuesday, boosted by a low basis for comparison versus the previous year and amid early signs of recovery from months of coronavirus-induced stagnation.

The bank's monthly IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

Economic activity dropped 1.4% versus March, however, as much of the South American nation was locked down in April amid a fierce second wave of contagions that followed the southern hemisphere summer.

Commercial activity nonetheless soared 33.1% in April versus the previous year, while services jumped 16.3%. The production of goods rose 3.8%, mainly supported by manufacturing, the bank said.

"This result was explained, in part, by a greater adaptation of homes and companies to the health emergency associated with COVID-19," the bank said.

In April last year, economic activity had plunged 13.8% year-on-year as the Chilean government moved early to stave off the fast-spreading virus.

Chile is the world's top copper producer.

