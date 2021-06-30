Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Chip shortage could pressure Mexico consumer prices for two years - finance minister

1 minute read

MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices could stay under pressure for another two years due to a global shortage in semiconductor chips, a situation that has boosted car prices, Mexico's finance minister Arturo Herrera said.

Speaking in a television interview on Tuesday night, he noted that new semiconductor chip plants can take two years to build, meaning a delay in increasing the chips supply. "We're going to have this type of pressure for the next two years," Herrera said.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 3:16 PM UTCTrump heads to U.S.-Mexico border to attack Biden policies

Former President Donald Trump is due to visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday as he seeks to reclaim the spotlight, riding a wave of Republican attacks on Democratic President Joe Biden over the rise in migrants caught entering the United States.

AmericasMexico president floats referendum option on recreational marijuana after court says to legalize
AmericasDeath rate soars as Canada's British Columbia suffers "extreme heat"
AmericasBolsonaro fires Brazil health official after new vaccine graft accusation
AmericasCanada's Senate puts LGBT conversion therapy bill on hold for summer