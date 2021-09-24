Skip to main content

Americas

Colombia confiscates nearly 3,500 shark fins on their way to Hong Kong

1 minute read

BOGOTA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Colombian authorities said on Friday they have confiscated a shipment of 3,493 shark fins which were to be illegally trafficked to Hong Kong from Bogota's airport.

Environmental authorities in the capital said the quantity of fins meant between 900 and 1,000 sharks between 1 and 5 meters (3 to 16 feet) in length would have to be killed.

In some countries shark fins are sold as having health benefits.

The shipment - packed in 10 packages and the product of illegal fishing - came from the municipality of Roldanillo, in Colombia's southwest, Bogota's environment secretary said.

"The shipping company was who initially alerted environmental authorities and police," Secretary Carolina Urrutia said. "The police are taking samples to know exactly what species they are, but we know that there are more than three species of shark which exist in Colombian waters."

The national police will handle the investigation, she added, and have asked the shipping company for all information on the sender and the shipment's final destination.

Reporting by Carlos Vargas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 3:58 PM UTC

Migrant camp in south Texas dwindles to a few hundred people

Only a few hundred mostly Haitian migrants were left camping out under an international bridge in Del Rio, Texas on Friday, down from nearly 15,000 people who had converged there last week as U.S. officials ramped up expulsions to Haiti and some releases into the United States.

Americas
EXCLUSIVE UN migration body asks Brazil to receive Haitians on US-Mexico border - sources
Americas
Trudeau's return to power with big spending plans could fuel Canada's hot inflation
Americas
Mexican state of Sonora approves same-sex marriage
Americas
Colombia confiscates nearly 3,500 shark fins on their way to Hong Kong

Colombian authorities said on Friday they have confiscated a shipment of 3,493 shark fins which were to be illegally trafficked to Hong Kong from Bogota's airport.