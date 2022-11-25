Colombia court annuls cenbank appointment due to gender quota violation















BOGOTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Colombia's highest administrative court said on Thursday it had annulled the appointment of central bank co-director Alberto Carrasquilla on the grounds that his appointment violated an existing gender quota law.

Carrasquilla was appointed in August last year by former president Ivan Duque, replacing Carolina Soto.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.