Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Colombia to host Afghans making their way to the United States

2 minute read

Colombia's President Ivan Duque speaks after the arrival of a shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bogota, Colombia July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

BOGOTA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Colombia will temporarily host Afghans fleeing their country's takeover by the Taliban while they await approval to enter the United States, President Ivan Duque said on Friday.

Duque did not specify how many Afghans would transit through Colombia. U.S. and Colombian media outlets have reported that the number will be about 4,000.

U.S. President Joe Biden is facing criticism of his handling of the chaotic American pullout from Afghanistan. Critics accuse his administration of misjudging the speed with which the Taliban would take over and botching the planning of evacuations of Americans and Afghan allies after the 20-year U.S. presence in Afghanistan.

"Colombia is also joining the group of allied countries which will offer support to the United States so those citizens of Afghanistan who gave help to the United States for years and who are in the process of registering and making a migrant transfer to that country can be in Colombia temporarily," Duque said in joint remarks with U.S. ambassador Philip Goldberg.

Further details will be provided in the coming days, Duque said.

The United States will pay the cost of the Afghans' stay in the Andean country, Goldberg said, thanking Colombia for its help with the effort and also for its generosity in receiving some 2 million Venezuelan migrants.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 10:34 AM UTC

Foreign aid trickles in to rural Haiti amid struggle to count victims

A drip of foreign aid began to reach more rural areas of southwestern Haiti on Thursday, arriving five days after a powerful earthquake killed more than 2,000 and flattened tens of thousands of buildings into rubble.

Americas
U.S. imposes sanctions on three Cuban officials over crackdown on protests
Americas
WIDER IMAGE Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet   
Americas
Canada housing coming off the boil, but still on the burner: Reuters poll
Americas
Brazil soy group chief a target in political conspiracy probe -documents

Antonio Galvan, head of soybean grower lobby Aprosoja, is part of a group of 10 people under investigation for their alleged role in a conspiracy against Brazilian institutions including the Supreme Court, according to court records seen by Reuters.