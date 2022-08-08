Colombia performed public debt swaps worth $461.1 mln in June and July

BOGOTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Colombia carried out internal public debt swaps for 2 trillion pesos ($461.1 million) in a series of operations during June and July to extend maturities, the country's ministry of finance reported on Monday.

The finance ministry collected TES UVR bonds due to mature in 2023 in the transactions, in exchange for others maturing in 2025, 2029, 2035 and 2037, as well as for TES COP bonds due to mature in 2026 and 2042.

"The transactions were carried out at market prices and contributed to improving the profile of Colombia's internal public debt," the finance ministry said in a statement.

"This was done without increasing the nation's net indebtedness," the ministry added.

The transactions followed a number of previous tranches of similar swaps, the most recent of which was carried out in May, for 3.4 trillion pesos.

($1 = 4,337.28 Colombian pesos)

Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sam Holmes

