Colombia says deforestation fell 29% in 2022

BOGOTA, July 12 (Reuters) - Deforestation in Colombia fell 29.1% in 2022 versus the previous year spurred by sharp decreases in the country's Amazon region, the government said on Wednesday, marking the lowest level since 2013.

The government of leftist President Gustavo Petro says it is prioritizing protecting Colombia's environment and has called on rich nations to cancel foreign debt in exchange for conserving areas like the Amazon, whose destruction scientists say risks worsening global climate change.

Nationally, deforestation fell by just over 500 square kilometers (193 square miles) last year to just over 1,235 square kilometers (477 square miles). That is down from 1,741 square kilometers in 2021 and surpassed the government's target of cutting the rate to 1,400 square kilometers a year by 2026.

"This year we have a very good reduction above the target. The question is if we're going to be able to sustain that in the year 2024, 2025 and 2026," Environment Minister Susana Muhamad told journalists in Bogota.

Muhamad attributed the decrease in deforestation to the government working with local communities, paying them to safeguard forests, and leveling criminal investigations at those suspected of financing destructive activities.

Colombia is one of the world's mega diverse countries and, like neighboring countries including Brazil, is plagued by deforestation caused by cattle ranching, drug crops and illegal mining.

The decrease in deforestation was also likely tied to orders from dissident groups of FARC guerrillas forbidding deforesting and burning in some regions, said Rodrigo Botero, director general of advocacy group the Foundation for Conservation and Sustainable Development.

The level of deforestation last year was the lowest since 2013, Muhamad said.

Deforestation in Amazon provinces, where a majority of the activity occurs, fell significantly, the environment ministry said in its report, with a 50% decrease in Caqueta province alone.

Despite smashing the deforestation reduction target, both the government and Botero cautioned against declaring victory.

"It's a figure that is surely very unstable, vulnerable and still has many factors for it to be controllable," Botero said in audios sent to journalists.

Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.













