Colombian ex-president Uribe to go to trial in witness tampering case















BOGOTA, May 23 (Reuters) - Colombia's former President Alvaro Uribe will be tried on allegations of witness tampering, after a judge on Tuesday dismissed a prosecutor request to shelve the probe, reviving a long-running and deeply-polarizing case.

The attorney general's office asked in March 2021 for a hearing on potentially curtailing the investigation, after it found Uribe's conduct did not constitute a crime.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.