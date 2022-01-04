Colombian national charged in connection with plot to kill Haitian president -U.S. DOJ

A person holds a photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead earlier this month, during his funeral at his family home in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo/File Photo

Jan 4 (Reuters) - A Colombian national was arrested and charged in the United States in connection with the plot to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"Mario Antonio Palacios, 43, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Palacios was in custody and will appear in court for his initial appearance on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.