Skip to main content

Americas

Colombian unions march in support of aid bills for working class and poor

By
2 minute read

Demonstrators protest against a recently approved tax reform, in Bogota, Colombia, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

BOGOTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Thousands of Colombian protesters returned to the streets of major cities on Tuesday to once again demand that Congress approve union-backed social policies to benefit the poorest.

The marchers - their numbers much reduced from a peak earlier this year - also demonstrated against a nearly $4 billion tax reform approved this month by Congress and passed into law. Unions say it does not do enough for the working class.

The reform is meant to benefit 29 million people through emergency basic income payments to 4 million poor families, temporarily free tuition at public universities and technical schools for young people from poor and middle-income families and salary subsidies for businesses which hire women and youth.

"The government has been helping families a little, it is insufficient aid," Francisco Maltes, the head of the Central Union of Workers (CUT) told Reuters.

Lawmakers should approve a package of union-backed laws that will "fight hunger and inequality" he said.

Those proposals would give a basic income of about $236 per month to 7.5 million families for 13 months, as well as free university for students and aid for small businesses. The bills have languished since Congress began its current session two months ago.

Large protests between April and June led to the withdrawal of an initial version of the tax reform and prompted the resignation of the finance minister.

At least 29 people were killed in connection with those protests- with many deaths blamed on excessive use of force by police -while road blockades led to shortages around the country. read more

A separate group of mostly women marchers demonstrated to mark International Safe Abortion Day.

Though Colombia allows abortion in cases of a threat to the health of the woman, rape and fatal fetal deformity, activists say the procedure is difficult to attain, especially for rural women.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 7:15 PM UTC

Canada's Trudeau says cabinet coming next month; finance minister to stay

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday he will swear in his new cabinet next month, with Chrystia Freeland returning as his finance minister and deputy, after his Liberals were re-elected for the third time.

Americas
Haiti's elections postponed after electoral council dismissed
Americas
'They yell ugly things': Migrants in Chile's north fearful after fiery protests
Americas
Guatemala to search for bodies of Indigenous children believed killed in civil war massacre
Americas
Bolivia coca farmers battle for control as protests turn violent