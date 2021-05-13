Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Colombia's Foreign Minister Claudia Blum speaks during a media briefing at San Carlos Palace in Bogota, Colombia February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Colombia’s Foreign Minister Claudia Blum has resigned, according to a letter from her shared by the ministry of foreign affairs on Thursday.

"I am grateful for the enormous confidence you placed in me when you named me for this important role," Blum said in her letter to President Ivan Duque.

Blum’s resignation follows that of former Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla, who resigned earlier this month after widespread protests against a now-cancelled tax reform.

Demonstrations began on April 28 in the Andean country fueled by outrage at the reform, which included a plan to raise sales taxes.

Protesters’ demands now include a basic income and the withdrawal of a long-debated health reform that opponents say is too vague to correct inequalities.

