Colombia's government, Ecopetrol will shore up fuel price fund

The entrance of Ecopetrol's Castilla oil rig platform is seen in Castilla La Nueva, Colombia June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

BOGOTA, June 17 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol on Friday approved a plan to shore up the country's fuel-price stabilization fund (FEPC), as well as an extraordinary dividend for minority shareholders, a spokesperson said.

Colombia's government, which owns 88.5% of the oil company, and Ecopetrol will cover the FEPC deficit with 14.1 trillion pesos ($3.6 billion) between them in a bid to prevent rising international oil prices hitting Colombians' pockets, Ecopetrol said in a statement late last month.

The government will stump up 8 trillion pesos, mostly from cash reserves, but also from its share of dividends paid by the company for 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The remaining 6.1 trillion pesos will come from Ecopetrol, via a release of its occasional reserve fund, the statement said.

The release will include an additional 795 billion pesos ($191.7 million), to be distributed between the company's 250,000 minority shareholders via an extraordinary dividend.

Following the operation, Ecopetrol's occasional reserve will stand at 2 trillion pesos.

($1 = 3,912.15 Colombian pesos)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.