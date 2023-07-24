Colombia's Petro to name Camacho energy minister - source, local media

BOGOTA, July 24 (Reuters) - Colombia's President Gustavo Petro will name Omar Andres Camacho as the country's new minister of mines and energy, following the resignation of former minister Irene Velez last week, a source in the president's office and local media said on Monday.

Camacho will face the challenge of realizing Petro's goal of weaning Colombia off of oil production and exports, a major source of income for the country, and acrimony between the administration and the industry.

Neither the presidency's press team nor Camacho immediately responded to requests for comment about the appointment, which was widely reported by media in Colombia.

Camacho had previously been speculated upon as the next in line to take over the National Hydrocarbon Agency.

Velez stepped down after two state agencies opened investigations against her, connected to allegations that she committed a crime of influence peddling. She has said she will respond to the authorities as needed.

As of May, Colombia's national oil production stood an average of 773,789 barrels per day (bpd), according to official figures.

Majority state-owned Ecopetrol produces the lion's share of Colombia's oil and is the country's biggest company.

Petro has also eyed support for traditional, artisan miners over large-scale producers, particularly in the gold industry, and has previously attacked coal alongside oil as a poison.

According to a resume for a previous post, available on the ministry's website, Camacho is studying a doctorate in engineering.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Oliver Griffin; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.