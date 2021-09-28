Costa Rica mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all state workers

A public health worker records a woman's temperature before she enters a health center, as part of preventive measure against the coronavirus, in San Jose, Costa Rica, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

SAN JOSE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Authorities in Costa Rica said on Tuesday all state workers will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, making it one of the first countries in Latin America to impose a coronavirus vaccination mandate.

Private companies across the country will also be able to mandate vaccination for their own employees, the health ministry said in a statement. No deadline was given for when employees must comply.

Some 300,000 people work in the public sector of the Central American nation of about 5 million, whose economy depends heavily on tourism. Approximately 40% of the population has been fully vaccinated but big gaps remain, as almost 30% of Costa Ricans have not received even a single shot.

The Social Security Fund, which runs Costa Rica's public hospital system, has since February required immunization against COVID-19 for all its workers.

On Monday, the University of Costa Rica, the country's biggest university, also announced a vaccination mandate.

The health authorities did not outline the consequences for employees who refuse to take a vaccine, saying "it will be the employer's responsibility to take measures according to the country's legislation and institutional regulations".

