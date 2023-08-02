Costa Rica prosecutor opens case into president for 'influence peddling'

Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles attends the session "Leadership for Latin America" during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

SAN JOSE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's top prosecutor has opened a case against President Rodrigo Chaves and various other government officials for allegations of "influence peddling," the Attorney General's office confirmed on Tuesday.

The case comes after a complaint was lodged by businessman Leonel Baruch late last month, accusing Chaves of interfering in his child custody proceedings following his divorce, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported earlier in the day.

The Attorney General's office said it could not comment further because the case was in a preliminary "private" stage.

The presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The communication ministry, meanwhile, said that it was respectful of the judicial process and would cooperate.

It is the prosecutor's second investigation involving Chaves in less than a month, following a July 17 probe over an alleged abuse of power.

Reporting by Alvaro Murillo, Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Valentine Hilaire and Christopher Cushing

