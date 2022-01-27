Costa Rican president vetoes legalization of medicinal marijuana

SAN JOSE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado on Thursday vetoed the legalization of medicinal marijuana on health and security grounds, requesting that changes be made to a bill backed by Congress last year before he approves it.

Costa Rica's Congress had approved the production and processing of cannabis for medicinal purposes in October.

Reporting by Alvaro Murillo, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon

