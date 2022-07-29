1 minute read
Costa Rica's central bank trims economic growth forecast for 2023
SAN JOSE, July 29 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's central bank sees gross domestic product growing by 3.2% next year, down from 3.9% previously estimated, citing international factors for the downwardly revised forecast, the bank said in a statement on Friday.
The bank's growth forecast for this year remains steady at 3.4%.
Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia
