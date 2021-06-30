Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
COVID-19 cases worsen in Latin America, no end in sight, says health agency

A healthcare worker provides care for a patient with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Clinica Nueva El Lago, in Bogota, Colombia June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BRASILIA, June 30 (Reuters) - Cases of COVID-19 are declining in North America, but in most of Latin America and the Caribbean the end to the coronavirus pandemic "remains a distant future", the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) director Carissa Etienne said on Wednesday.

While infections in the United States, Canada and Mexico are falling, in Latin America and the Caribbean just one in ten people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, "an unacceptable situation," she said in a briefing.

Etienne warned that the hurricane season in the Caribbean is arriving at a time when outbreaks are worsening and she urged countries to outfit hospitals and expand shelters to reduce the potential for transmission.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

