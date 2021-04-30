A crematorium employee moves a coffin before the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Porto Alegre, Brazil April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Hospitalisations and deaths from COVID-19 have started declining after four weeks of slowing infections in Brazil, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

"Cases have now declined for four weeks in a row, and hospitalisations and deaths are also declining. This is good news and we hope this trend continues," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing.

Still, he described a severe situation in the country, which this week became the second to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States. read more

"Since the beginning of November, Brazil has experienced an acute crisis, with increasing COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths, including among younger people. During April, intensive care units have been at almost full capacity across the country," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.