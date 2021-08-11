Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
COVID-19 deaths on the rise in Central America- PAHO

1 minute read

A medical worker helps a man to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after the government set up testing booths in Tecoluca, El Salvador August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Deaths related to COVID-19 are on the rise in nearly every country in Central America, including a 30% increase in El Salvador, the head of the U.N.-affiliated Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases were falling in Panama and Costa Rica, but were on the rise in Honduras, Belize and El Salvador, said PAHO director Carissa Etienne.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison

