COVID-19 retreating in the Americas, says regional health agency

People wait to receive an AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a vaccination campaign for homeless people, in Rio de Janeiro's downtown, Brazil, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections and deaths are declining in most of the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, with the exception of the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean Islands where cases increased by 56.6% in the past week.

In Central America, COVID-19 deaths decreased 28%, it said.

The regional health agency warned, however, transmission is not yet under control and cases are rising again in other parts of the world, such as the Western Pacific and Africa, while 21 countries and territories in the Americas have yet to vaccinate half of their population.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.