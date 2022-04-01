COVID in Canada expected to rise but impact manageable - health officials

People queue up for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at a clinic inside the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, as the latest Omicron variant emerges as a threat, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Cole Burston

April 1 (Reuters) - Canada is in a period of transition and could see a resurgence of coronavirus infections this spring, health officials said Friday, adding that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 could rise in the coming weeks due to a recent increase in disease activity.

"While we could see some further increase in hospitalizations over the coming weeks, due to high population immunity from vaccination and recent infection, the impact on our health care system could be more manageable," chief public health officer Theresa Tam said at a briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.