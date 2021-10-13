Skip to main content

COVID cases dropping in North and South America, regional health agency says

People wait to receive an AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a vaccination campaign for homeless people, in Rio de Janeiro's downtown, Brazil, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday that COVID-19 cases are dropping overall in North America, but infections remain high in the American Midwest, Alaska and Canada's Northwest Territories, where infection rates are 10 times the national average.

Infections are also dropping across South America, though cases are up in the greater Caracas area of Venezuela, and in parts of Chile's southernmost regions. In the Caribbean, Barbados is reporting the highest number of COVID cases and deaths since the pandemic started, with a five-fold increase in COVID infections over the last month, PAHO said.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

