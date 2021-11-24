COVID cases surge 23% in Americas, mostly in North America, says health agency

People travel on a bus during the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - New COVID-19 cases have jumped 23% in the Americas in the last week, mostly in North America where both the United States and Canada are reporting increasing incidence rates, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, warning that the region might have a relapse as in Europe.

In Central America, by contrast, there has been a 37% reduction in new infections, and in South America, nearly every country except Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela is reporting increasing COVID-19 incidence. Cases surged 400% in Bolivia's Santa Cruz department after protests prevented people from accessing COVID vaccination and testing sites, PAHO said.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

