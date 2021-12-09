Cuba detects first Omicron case - state media ACN

People walk under a Cuban flag at a commercial area amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Havana, Cuba, August 3, 2021. Picture taken August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

HAVANA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Cuba has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a person who had traveled from Mozambique, Cuban state media agency ACN reported late on Wednesday.

The traveler, a health worker that resides in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, returned to the Caribbean island on Nov. 27 and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day, according to the ACN report.

Health officials are monitoring the traveler's contacts since arriving in Cuba, ACN said.

Reporting by Nelson Gonzalez, Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.