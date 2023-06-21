Death toll from prison riot in Honduras rises to 48

TEGUCIGALPA, June 21 (Reuters) - The death toll from a riot at a women's prison in Honduras rose to 48, the spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

The violent incident took place on Tuesday and most of the victims were burned to death, while others were shot.

The riot had been planned by gang members with guards' knowledge, Honduran President Xiomara Castro said on Twitter moments after the incident.

The riot was likely in reaction to a government crackdown in recent months on corruption within prisons, said Julissa Villanueva, head of the penal system on Tuesday.

Some measures to combat organized crime are set to be announced on Wednesday, according to Castro's office.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle















