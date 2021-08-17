Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Developing southern Mexico key aim of U.S. talks, Ebrard says

1 minute read

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks as he meets with members of the Venezuelan government and the opposition, to seek consensus on how to overcome the economic and social crises gripping Venezuela, in Mexico City, Mexico August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Promoting development in southern Mexico will be a key objective of the so-called high level economic dialogue to be held between the United States and Mexico next month, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Ebrard said border infrastructure and creating economic opportunities in Central America will also be central to the agenda.

Reporting by Dave Graham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 2:10 PM UTC

'We need food': heavy rains lash Haiti quake survivors

Heavy rains overnight lashed thousands of people left homeless by a weekend earthquake in Haiti that killed more than 1,400, causing flooding and complicating relief efforts, even as the storm moved past the Caribbean country on Tuesday.

Americas
Storm brings floods as Haitians seek help at overloaded hospitals after quake
Americas
Explainer: Why does Haiti have earthquakes?
Americas
Haiti quake revives anger over aid response to past disasters
Americas
Developing southern Mexico key aim of U.S. talks, Ebrard says