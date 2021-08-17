Americas
Developing southern Mexico key aim of U.S. talks, Ebrard says
MEXICO CITY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Promoting development in southern Mexico will be a key objective of the so-called high level economic dialogue to be held between the United States and Mexico next month, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a regular news conference, Ebrard said border infrastructure and creating economic opportunities in Central America will also be central to the agenda.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.