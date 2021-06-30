Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Digital currency issuance will be centralized - Brazil cenbank chief

1 minute read

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Digital currency issuance in the future will be centralized but custody of these assets may not be, Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, adding that a Brazilian digital currency will not be interest-bearing.

In a live webinar "The Digital Currencies of the Central Bank" hosted by law firm Mattos Filho Advogados, Campos Neto said that digital currency is part of a wider movement that is helping to decentralize financial operations around the world.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and José de Castro Writing by Jamie McGeever

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 1:55 PM UTCTrump heads to U.S.-Mexico border for fresh attacks on Biden policies

Former President Donald Trump is due to visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday as he seeks to reclaim the spotlight, riding a wave of Republican attacks on Democratic President Joe Biden over the rise in migrants caught entering the United States.

AmericasMexico president floats referendum option on recreational marijuana after court says to legalize
AmericasDeath rate soars as Canada's British Columbia suffers "extreme heat"
AmericasA church in Brazil takes on a new mission, baking bread for the poor

As Brazil battles a pandemic that has taken over half a million lives and thrust millions more further into poverty, a church in the west of Rio de Janeiro has assumed a new mission: to bake thousands of loaves of bread.

AmericasDigital currency issuance will be centralized - Brazil cenbank chief

Digital currency issuance in the future will be centralized but custody of these assets may not be, Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, adding that a Brazilian digital currency will not be interest-bearing.