Digital currency issuance will be centralized - Brazil cenbank chief

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Digital currency issuance in the future will be centralized but custody of these assets may not be, Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, adding that a Brazilian digital currency will not be interest-bearing.

In a live webinar "The Digital Currencies of the Central Bank" hosted by law firm Mattos Filho Advogados, Campos Neto said that digital currency is part of a wider movement that is helping to decentralize financial operations around the world.

