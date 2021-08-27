Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Drought-struck Brazil expects Sept rainfall well below average

1 minute read
1/3

Paula, 7, poses with her horse on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, in Nazare Paulista, near Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 12, 2015. REUTERS

SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Rainfall in key energy-producing regions of drought-struck Brazil is likely to remain well below average in September, the national grid operator ONS said on Friday, doing little to relieve high energy prices and headaches for agribusiness.

Brazil, one of the world's agricultural superpowers, is grappling with one of its worst droughts in nearly a century. The lack of rainfall has hurt farmers and forced the country to rely more on costly thermoelectric power plants, stoking inflation and dragging on the economy.

With reservoirs low at key hydroelectric dams, the government is encouraging Brazilians to consume less power, but has so far ruled out energy rationing.

On Friday, the ONS said it expected energy usage to rise 0.9% next month compared to the same period last year.

But it said rainfall in areas where hydroelectric power is produced will remain below average in September. In the southeast and midwest Brazil, where the country's main hydropower reservoirs are located, rainfall should reach just 57% of the historical average for the period, it said.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 11:55 AM UTC

Brazil's Bolsonaro says everyone should buy a rifle

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that everyone should buy a rifle, in a meeting with his supporters outside the Alvorada Palace, the president's official residence.

Americas
Vaccinated Chileans shout and dance for study to see if the show can go on for concerts
Americas
'Mexico had enough': protesters block president from daily televised address
Americas
Paraguay grains ships cut loads, face delays as river levels drop
Americas
EXCLUSIVE Japan's Inpex sells Venezuela oil and gas assets to local group -sources