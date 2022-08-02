Magnitude 5.3 earthquake felt in several parts of Honduras, no damage reported

TEGUCIGALPA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.3 earthquake was felt in several parts of Honduras on Tuesday morning, particularly in the north of the country,but no damage or victims have been reported, local media and authorities said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) preliminarily said the earthquake's epicenter was 38 km north-northeast of the costal town of Tela, in the Caribbean, with a depth of 10 km.

Oscar Triminio, spokesman for the country's firefighters organization, told local media that they were "monitoring the situation and at this moment we don't have reports of damage."

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Isabel Woodford

