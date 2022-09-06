Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Chile's Antofagasta region – EMSC

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 6 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Antofagasta region in Chile on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles), EMSC said.

Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru

