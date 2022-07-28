Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

July 28 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near the coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 64 km (40 miles), EMSC said. Its epicentre was 15 km south-west of Chinandega.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.