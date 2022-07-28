1 minute read
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC
July 28 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near the coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 64 km (40 miles), EMSC said. Its epicentre was 15 km south-west of Chinandega.
Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.