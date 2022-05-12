Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes Peruvian coast -IGP

LIMA, May 12 (Reuters) - A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in Peru's central coastal region on Thursday afternoon, according to Peru's National Earthquake Center, known as IGP, with buildings seen shaking in capital Lima.

The earthquake was at a depth of 49 kilometers (30.45 miles) according to initial estimates and its epicenter was located about 60 km (37 miles) south of Lima.

Reporting by Marco Aquino and Marcelo Rochabrun; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Sandra Maler Editing by Leslie Adler

