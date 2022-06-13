Ecuador indigenous groups block road to protest economic policies

QUITO, June 13 (Reuters) - Indigenous groups in Ecuador were blocking some highways with mounds of earth and burning tires on Monday, kicking off what they say will be an indefinite protest against the economic policies of conservative President Guillermo Lasso.

Indigenous and social organizations are asking Lasso to freeze gasoline costs at a lower price, stop plans to expand oil and mining development, and extend deadlines for small farmers to pay off debts with banks.

Lasso in October froze prices for the most-used gasoline and for diesel at higher rates than had been in place before he took office, sparking protests that ended when the government opened talks with indigenous leaders and other organizations. read more

The talks have continued since but indigenous leaders say the government is not listening to their concerns and therefore they have decided to restart demonstrations.

"We have had to resort to resistance in view of the national government putting in place more and more policies of death, which don't allow us to sustain our small economies," Leonidas Iza, head of the CONAIE indigenous organization, told journalists.

"Mr. President, respond to the people on the most urgent, necessary and painful issues," Iza said as he stood with dozens of other indigenous people on a highway south of Quito, urging Lasso not to allow the International Monetary Fund to "impose" policy.

The South American country has agreed to financing of $6.5 billion with the multilateral organization in a deal that finishes this year.

The roads that connect Quito with both the north and south of the country were blocked in some areas with earth, tires and trees.

Roads in other Andean areas were also blocked, the emergency service said, while CONFENIAE, another indigenous organization, said some Amazonian roads were also barred.

"We will not allow the interruption of roads and highways, we will not allow the takeover of oil wells nor of public service," Lasso said on social media late on Sunday, adding that the blockades would affect economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am willing to change Ecuador, we can't stop."

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Additional reporting by Tito Correa; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Mark Porter

