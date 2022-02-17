Ecuador legislature approves rules for abortion in cases of rape

Activists demonstrate in support of abortion rights outside Ecuador's Assembly a day before lawmakers resume the debate to approve regulation of abortion in cases of rape, in Quito, Ecuador, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Karen Toro

QUITO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador's National Assembly on Thursday approved regulation to allow women and girls access to abortions in cases of rape, amid widespread debate about the issue in the mostly conservative country.

The vote comes after the Constitutional Court gave the green light for abortion in cases of rape last April and ordered legislators to speedily regulate the procedure.

Women will be able to abort pregnancies arising from rape until 12 weeks gestation, though indigenous women and those living in rural areas will have until 18 weeks.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

