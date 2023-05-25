Ecuador president recovering after prostate surgery in U.S.















QUITO, May 25 (Reuters) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso is recovering following prostate surgery at Houston Methodist Hospital, his office said Thursday, with Lasso set to return home on Sunday.

Lasso's office did not say why the surgery was needed. He has undergone several surgeries during his term, including a procedure on his eyelid at another Houston hospital last year after he was diagnosed with melanoma.

Lasso is currently governing by decree after dissolving the country's National Assembly last week, citing a political crisis and internal turmoil.

The move pushed presidential and legislative elections forward to this August.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle











