Ecuador's Lasso names lawyer Santos as new energy minister















QUITO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso on Monday named lawyer Fernando Santos as the country's new energy minister, the third person to hold the post since Lasso took office in May 2021.

Santos, an experienced oil industry lawyer, takes over from Xavier Vera, who resigned on Friday amid an investigation into accusations he arranged jobs at state oil company Petroecuador in exchange for bribes. read more

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Kim Coghill











