Ecuador's Lasso names lawyer Santos as new energy minister

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

QUITO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso on Monday named lawyer Fernando Santos as the country's new energy minister, the third person to hold the post since Lasso took office in May 2021.

Santos, an experienced oil industry lawyer, takes over from Xavier Vera, who resigned on Friday amid an investigation into accusations he arranged jobs at state oil company Petroecuador in exchange for bribes. read more

