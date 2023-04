Ecuador's President Lasso appoints Jose Davalos as environment minister

April 2 (Reuters) - Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso on Sunday appointed Jose Davalos as the Andean country's new environment minister, following changes to his cabinet.

Davalos, until now vice minister of the environment, replaces Gustavo Manrique, who Lasso named as foreign minister on Saturday.

Manrique replaced Juan Carlos Holguin, who posted his resignation from the role in a message on Twitter on Saturday, citing personal reasons.

Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Bill Berkrot











