Ecuador's President Lasso vows to dissolve congress if it tries to impeach him -FT















April 18 (Reuters) - Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso said he will dissolve congress and call early elections if he does not muster enough support among legislators, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing an interview with Lasso.

This comes a day after lawyers representing Lasso asked lawmakers to declare impeachment hearings against him inadmissible, arguing that the embezzlement of which he is accused did not take place.

The alleged embezzlement is connected to a shipping contract for crude oil between public company Flopec and private sector business Amazonas Tanker Pool Company LLC.

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue











