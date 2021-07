A woman waits to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after the government set up testing booths in San Rafael Cedros, El Salvador July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

SAN SALVADOR, July 31 (Reuters) - El Salvador has detected its first case of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Health Minister Francisco Alabi said on Saturday.

